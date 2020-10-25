Share:

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has reaffirmed Pakistan's support for a peaceful, stable and prosperous Afghanistan.

While talking to the Speaker of Afghanistan's Wolesi Jirga Mir Rahman Rahmani who called on him in Islamabad on Saturday, the Foreign Minister said the US-Taliban peace agreement has provided a historic opportunity for the Afghan leaders to now work together and secure inclusive, broad based and comprehensive political settlements.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi underlined that progress in the intra-Afghan negotiations would help in reduction in violence leading to ceasefire. He also cautioned that there is a need to remain watchful of the role of spoilers who do not wish to see peace and stability return to Afghanistan or are averse to strong Pakistan-Afghanistan relations. The Foreign Minister said there are enormous opportunities for trade and economic cooperation between the two countries. He said a new visa regime has been implemented for Afghan nationals to facilitate people to people links.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Saturday said that successful foreign policy was linked with national economic stability and considering this, Pakistan had launched an economic diplomacy initiative which was bringing positive outcomes. While addressing the participants of a training course including civil and military officers at National Defense University here, the foreign minister apprised the audience of the steps taken by his ministry under Vision FO initiative to develop the foreign policy on modern lines and enhance its effectiveness.

He said Pakistan had effectively highlighted the Indian serious human rights abuses and violations of international laws in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir at the United Nations Security Council and other world forums. The foreign minister said Pakistan was making sincere and reconciliatory efforts for peace in Afghanistan as well as in the region. Our efforts for regional peace were also getting global recognition, he added. Later, the foreign minister also responded in detail the questions raised by the participating officers.