ISLAMABAD - Joint investigation team (JIT) probing alleged money-laundering of billions of rupees through fake bank accounts on Monday revealed that 334 suspects laundered the money.

Head of the JIT Ihsan Sadiq further revealed that a total of 210 companies and entities were allegedly involved in the scam whereby 47 companies belonged to Omni Group owned by Anwar Majeed, a close aide of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

On September 6, Supreme Court had constituted a 6-member JIT to probe alleged money-laundering to the tune of billions of rupees through fake bank accounts, wherein PPP’s Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur were also named as suspects.

The revelations were made before a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar and comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Ijazul Ahsan, which was hearing the alleged money-laundering through fake bank accounts case.

During the hearing, the JIT head Sadiq submitted a sealed interim report. He also submitted a list of number of contractors, working in Sindh where Zardari’s PPP was ruling the province, and informed the bench that the mentioned contractors submitted hefty amounts in fake accounts.

The chief justice observed that the accounts were allegedly used to make the illegal funds white after having been channelled through fake bank accounts. He also ruled that since the top court had taken cognisance, so the special court would not pass any order on the applications of respondents.

The respondents include Zardari, Talpur, Majeed, Abdul Ghani Majeed, former Pakistan Stock Exchange chairman Hussain Lawai and Summit Bank Senior Vice President Taha Raza who allegedly opened fake accounts in Summit Bank, Sindh Bank and United Bank Limited.

The bench also ordered for shifting Anwar Majeed, Ghani Majeed and Lawai from hospital to jail on the grounds of medical report, which declared all fit for interrogation.

Chief justice, during the hearing, told head of the JIT Sadiq that the court had trust in the latter and the report had manifested why transactions were being made. It was black money gained through fraud and an attempt was made to make this money white by these accounts, the chief justice observed, adding that billions of rupees were involved in the matter.

The chief justice then asked about the whereabouts of Arif, who was being considered as main character in the transactions. Sadiq told the bench that Arif was accountant at Omni Group and he was currently abroad.

Sadiq submitted that he could not disclose in court but the team was focusing on Arif. “Efforts are being carried out to not only get him extradited but all the involved having moved abroad,” he claimed.

He however replied in affirmative when chief justice asked whether data was acquired in raid at a mill belonged to Omni Group.

Justice Ahsan asked as to whether the entire data had been gathered. To this, JIT head Sadiq said it was huge task and there were thousands of vouchers.

The chief justice said that the court will also find possible solution for expenditures incurred on this investigation. He then asked Advocate Shahid Hamid, counsel for Anwar and Ghani Majeed, to submit money for investigation.

Advocate Hamid said that group’s accounts were seized and that he had submitted an application in special court for de-freezing the accounts. Chief justice ruled that none of the courts would grant stay order without the top court’s consent as it had taken cognisance of the matter.

During the course of hearing, medical reports of Lawai, Anwar Majeed and Abdul Ghani Majeed were also produced. A three-member medical board headed by Naseer Ahmed Samore conducted the medical examination.

Regarding Anwar Majeed, the board recommended that he was considered to have normal cardiac status and he was advised to continue minimal medication which he was taking for the control of blood pressure. “He is considered fit at present to undergo interrogation,” the report stated.

“The board recommends that this patient requires surgical management for haemorrhoid. At present he can be managed outside hospital settings. However, he should be kept under observation for any acute problems like increased bleeding till surgery is performed. Moreover, he may also be counselled for early surgical treatment,” the board recommended regarding Abdul Ghani Majeed.

He is fit at present to undergo interrogation with avoidance of prolonged sitting posture till surgical cure of his haemorrhoids, the report stated.

Regarding Lawai, the board recommended that he was also considered to have normal cardiac status and he was advised to continue minimal medication which he was taking for the control of blood pressure. The medical board has also found him fit for undergoing interrogation.

The bench ordered shifting of all the three accused from hospital to jail. The bench observed that Abdul Ghani Majeed will be allowed to move to hospital once his operation was scheduled.

SYED SABEEHUL HUSSNAIN