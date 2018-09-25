Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman Senate standing committee on water resources Monday observed said that the discussion on building Kalabagh dam has been started to generate controversy, saying that the issue of linking Kalabagh with Bhasha should be stopped now.

These views were expressed by chairman senate standing committee on water resources, Senator Shammim Afridi while chairing meeting of the committee.

On the issue of linking Kalabagh with the construction of Bhasha, members committee showed serious concern and asked for delinking of controversial Kalabagh project from the consensus oriented and ready to built Bhasha project. Senator Sabir Shah said that the current process of constructing Diamer Basha dam should continue and money under head of donation should be maintained in separate account. He said that Diamer Basha dam was being diverted to take credit. He said that they would not allow any conspiracy to succeed against Diamer Basha dam.

Chairman committee said that the discussion on building Kalabagh dam was going on to generate controversy and this issue should be stopped now. He said that Diamer Basha dam could not be built if issue of Kalabagh dam is not stopped.

Senator Dr Jehanzeb Jamaldini said that whenever there is talk of Bhasha dam construction the issue of Kalabagh is being raised. He said that mosque can be constructed with charity but not dams.

Senator Jan Jamali, who is a retired member of Senate, was a special invitee. Senator Jamali was of the view that in the near future only a water secure country would be a food secure country. Pointing out the seriousness of the matter and its internal repercussions, he asserted that if this matter is not dealt in an effective manner, inter-provincial harmony is at stake.

The committee was informed by Member IRSA from Sindh that there is an anticipation of acute water scarcity for Rabi season and the provinces may face 50 percent water shortage during the season. The senate standing committee was further informed by Irsa authorities that a meeting of advisory committee of Irsa had been called to examine the availability of water during the Rabi crops. The committee directed to provide minutes of the Irsa’s advisory committee.

The committee was however informed by Irsa authorities that the water regulator was anticipating 45 percent water shortage for Rabi season 2018-19. The IRSA officials informed that the total water shortage for Kharif crops was 21 percent. During the ongoing Kharif season, Punjab faced 20 per cent shortage, Sindh 17 percent, Balochistan 44 percent and KP 33 per cent.

The committee members raised question from Irsa authorities how much water was given to Sindh province during months of March, April and May. It was also asked why Chashma, Jhelum and Thal Link canals were opened despite acute water shortage. These canals were opened without consent of Sindh province. The committee members said that farmers had to suffer a huge loss due to water shortage. However IRSA member KP said that the 1991 accord didn’t bar the opening of these canalas.

Senator Muzaffar Hussain Shah was of the view that Sindh has incurred 31 percent of agricultural losses due to water scarcity in the province. He stressed the need to address certain issues that were essential in the context of water scarcity in Pakistan. He stated that the Indus Water Apportionment Accord of 1991 was signed by him when he represented Sindh as Chief Minister in 1991. He asserted that as per the Accord the need to check sea intrusion and ensure minimum escapage below Kotri was emphasized. Sindh held the view that the optimum level was 10 MAF which was discussed at length while other studies indicated lower or higher figures. It was therefore decided that further studies would be undertaken to establish minimum escapage.

Senator Shah showed displeasure and questioned IRSA about the reason why in 28 years had this study have not been conducted. He stated that Sindh has suffered miserably as a result of this delay and today almost 31 billion acres of land has been destroyed in Thatta and Badin due to sea intrusion. He asserted that the Committee be informed of how many cusecs of water was available in the system during the months of March, April and May and the amount of water that had been delegated to Sindh. He questioned the reason for flood canals being opened in the wake of acute water shortage in Sindh.

Senator Usman Kakar said that unfair water distribution agreement among provinces was made which was not based on justice and added that this agreement should have been made on fair water distribution mechanism. He demanded that new water distribution agreement should be framed among provinces for fair water distribution. He said that other provinces were using water allocated to KP province and no new barrage or canal had been given to KP. He said that even Balochistan province was not getting its 5 per cent allocated share of water. He said that water in Balochistan had dried and people from this province were migrating due to water shortage to other areas. He said that agriculture sector had destroyed due to water shortage and pleaded the chief justice of Pakistan to take its notice. He said that Baluchistan has never been provided water as per its share and demanded that Balochistan should be paid the price of water being used by other provinces. Senator Jamali said that everybody is talking about CPEC but people in Balochistan don’t have drinking water. People in Baluchistan are migerating to other places, he said.

Senator Jamaldini, while asserting that the situation in Sindh was extremely critical, said that the plight of Balochistan cannot be ignored. He suggested that chairman WAPDA must conceive two dams for Balochistan so that the acute water shortage issue is addressed in the province.

He also suggested that senior officers from the National Water Commission be invited in the next meeting. Chairman WAPDA Lt. Gen Muzammil Hussain said that people are saying that why WAPDA is not constructing Naulong dam, ‘give Rs 26 billion today and work on the project will be started’. Chairman Wapda said that development in water sector was made during time of dictator Ayub Khan and demanded that Wapda should be relieved of bureaucratic red-tapism. He asserted that if any progress is to be made, it is imperative that WAPDA reports directly to the Prime Minister and is questioned about the progress of each project every week.

Chairman WAPDA said water is being stolen but finger is being pointed on IRSA.

Chairman IRSA asserted that if a daylong session is called 99 percent questions asked by the Committee would be addressed. Chairman Committee, Senator Shammim Afridi directed Chairman WAPDA to send his recommendations to the Committee in writing at the earliest. Meanwhile IRSA officers were also directed to answer the queries in writing raised by Senator Muzaffar Hussain Shah within ten days.