Share:

BAJAUR:- Unidentified persons killed an official of Bajaur Levies Force in Bajaur tribal district Monday, officials of the local administration said. The incident occurred in Badan area of Mamund tehsil. They said that an official of Bajaur Levies Force Naib Subedar Sarfraz Khan was returning to his post after deploying personnel of Levies with polio teams when unidentified persons opened fire on him. He was seriously wounded in the attack and died before being taken to the hospital. Following the incident, the local administration launched an operation in the area to trace the attackers.–Our Correspondent