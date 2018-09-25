Share:

ISLAMABAD - Oreen Jasia displayed quality tennis to overcome her opponent in the second round match of the Subh-e-Nau National Ladies Tennis Tournament 2018 here at Pakistan Sports Complex on Monday. Oreen’s opponent Shireen Warraich showed some resistance, but Oreen kept the pressure and won the encounter in straight sets, winning it 6-4, 6-3. Seasoned player Meheq Khokhar, who is also a member of Pakistan team which played in Asian Games, won her second round match against Nida 6-1, 6-0. Mahvish Chishtie defeated her mother Shahida Kausar 6-1, 6-2 while Shimza Naz won her match against Shahida Badshah 6-1, 6-0. Mahnoor got walk over against Noor Malik. While pair of Esha Jawad and Shimza Naz won their ladies doubles match against Oreen Jasia/Anum Khan without any noted resistance, as the score was 6-0, 6-0. Meheq Khokhar/Sarah Mahboob and Mahnoor Sohail/Shahida Farooq moved to the next round after their opponent pairs didn’t show up. Fatima Ali Raja moved to next round of girls U-14 with victory over Mahrukh Farooqui.