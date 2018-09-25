Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Squash Association (PSA) secretary Sheraz Saleem has announced that the FMC International Men’s Squash Championship 2018 will roll into action here from October 12.

Talking to media, he said that this mega international activity would be played in glass court here at a local hotel. He also expressed his gratitude to FMC for sponsoring this international activity, which will not only help in bringing more international squash activities to Pakistan but also provide the local players to play against the best in the business. We are expecting a great number of national and international participation in the US$20,000 event.”

Praising the efforts of FMC Managing Director D arooq Shahid, who took initiative and put glass court back in Lahore and also sponsoring this mega international event, said: “This international activity would provide our players chances to play against international players and learn a lot from them and also help them improve their international rankings.” He also thanked Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) for providing Punjab Squash Association an opportunity to host this mega squash event and hoped that they would try their best to host it in the best possible manner.

He also revealed that players from Egypt, Malaysia, England, France, Hong Kong, Germany and Ireland are taking part in the event. They are in top 24 and will play the main event according to draws. “In top eight, there are two Pakistani players including Tayyab Aslam (6th) and Asim Khan (8th). Number one rank player for this event is Egypt;s Yousef Salman.”

He added that FMC MD Farooq Shahid will grace the opening ceremony as chief guest. “Punjab Squash Association President Dr Nadeem Mukhtar is very keen to promote squash in Punjab and he is taking good initiatives in this regard. I hope under his dynamic leadership, squash will further flourish in Punjab.”