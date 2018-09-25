Share:

LAHORE - For ensuring standardised and professional treatment, the Punjab Healthcare Commission has so far completed training of 18,802 health professionals of more than 14,600 healthcare establishments (HCEs) by arranging 466 workshops on their respective Minimum Service Delivery Standards (MSDS).

According to details, the Commission has evolved a comprehensive training programme for ensuring that the HCEs are providing quality health services, and promoting professional treatment of the patients. The PHC has developed the MSDS of all kinds of HCEs, and the trainings are being given to the qualified and registered health professionals for implementing these Standards in their respective HCEs in order to improve quality of the healthcare services. Later on, the implementation status of the MSDS is also gauged by the PHC through inspections. In these workshops, training is also imparted on continuity of treatment and care, patients’ rights and awareness, facility management and safety, infection control, management of medication, human resource management and effective arrangements for the waste disposal.

In 466 workshops, out of the 14,619 HCEs, 2,947 were of the public sector and 11,672 were private, while 6,021 and 12,781 health professionals and managers were from the public and private sectors respectively.