Share:

LAHORE – As many as 24 matches were decided on the opening day of the PSA 4th Punjab National Senior Squash Championship 2018 here at Punjab Squash Complex on Monday. In men’s senior category first qualifying round, 12 matches were decided while 12 more matches were held in the second qualifying round. Zeeshan Gul (KP) beat M Samiullah (KP) 8/11, 11/7, 11/5, Salman Zeb (Army) beat Rizwan Gul (KP) 12/10,11/1 (15 mins), Haris Iqbal (KP) beat Saad Abdullah (Sindh) 11/8,11/4 (15 mins), Abbas Shaukat (KP) beat M Arif (KP) 14/12,11/5, M Abdul Qadir (SNGPL) beat Haroon Khan (KP) 11/2,5/11,11/7 (18 mins), Asif Khan Khalil (KP) beat Ahmad Amin (PB) 11/6,13/11 (18 mins), Moin Rauf (PB) beat Hassaan Raza (PB) 11/4,11/4 (12 mins) and Sheikh Saqib (PB) beat Mujahid Hussain (PB) 11/13,11/4,11/4 (26 mins).