Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan on Monday announced schedule for re-polling at polling station number 108 and 109 of NA-270 Panjgur-cum-Washuk-cum-Awaran and polling station number 44 and 45 of PB-41 Washuk to be held on October 7.

The ECP announced re-polling at these polling stations following petitions filed by the runner up candidates of these constituencies. The ECP has also appointed DRO and ADRO to ensure peaceful and transparent election on these polling stations.