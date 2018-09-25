Share:





Polona Hercog of Slovenia hits a return against Zhang Shuai of China during their women's singles second round match of the WTA Wuhan Open tennis tournament in Wuhan



Johanna Konta of Britain hits a return against Ashleigh Barty of Australia during their women's singles second round match of the WTA Wuhan Open tennis tournament in Wuhan



Garbine Muguruza of Spain hits a return against Alison Van Uytvanck of Belgium during their women's singles second round match of the WTA Wuhan Open tennis tournament in Wuhan



Ashleigh Barty of Australia hits a return against Johanna Konta of Britain during their women's singles second round match of the WTA Wuhan Open tennis tournament in Wuhan