Share:

ISLAMABAD - Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has taken notice of the arduous procedure introduced for obtaining No Objection Certificate (NOC) to visit Gwadar, especially by the foreign investors.

“Formulating complicated procedure for obtaining NOC would impede the flow of foreign investment to the port city, which has the potential of becoming a key hub of industrial and trade activities, thus contributing to the economic stability of Pakistan,” a press release issued in Islamabad, quoted the Senate chairman as saying.

Referring the matter to the Senate Standing Committee on Interior, the chairman asked it to recommend necessary steps for exempting foreign investors from obtaining the NOC without compromising on the national security.

The committee shall submit a comprehensive report about the issue within one month.