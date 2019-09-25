Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh Assembly on Tuesday unanimously adopted a resolution to condemn attack on a temple in Ghotki and demanded security for minorities living in the province. Nand Kumar Goklani of the Grand Democratic alliance moved a resolution which was supported by all other parties. The mover demanded authorities concerned to ensure safety and security of minorities living in the province and to secure their worship places to avoid any untoward incident in future. The treasury as well as all other parties supported the resolution and it was adopted unanimously. Separately, the house also accepted an adjournment motion moved by Syed Abdul Rasheed of Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal who brought issues of the Steel Mills employees to the assembly. A two-hour discussion has been fixed for Friday. Raheed’s privilege motion against ‘non serious’ attitude of the Sindh Building Control Authority Director General was deferred till next sitting as the Minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah was not present.

LEGISLATION

During the proceedings, one private bill was introduced whereas two could not be introduced as the government opposed them. Moved by Rana Ansar of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, The Sindh Education Standards and Curriculum (Amendment) Bill, 2018 was introduced. The Sindh Provincial Assembly (Members) Privileges (Amendment) Bill, 2018 of GDA’s by Mr Arif Mustafa Jatoi and The Sindh MPA Accessibility Bill, 2018 of PTI’s Omar Omari could not be introduced as the treasury opposed those bills.

Later, the house was adjourned till Friday at 2pm with most of the private members’ agenda remained untouched.