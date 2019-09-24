Share:

Rawalpindi-The district and police officers in a bid to avoid criticism on increasing number of deaths of citizens due to dengue fever including the 3 deaths reported Tuesday kept the media away from Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Khan Buzdar, who visited the city to monitor anti-dengue measures.

Following the instructions of City Police Officer (CPO) Rana Faisal, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Civil Line Syed Tahir Abbas Kazmi barred the journalists from entering the Commissioner Office, where the CM chaired a meeting. However, a spokesman to the CPO denied the impression that the police had refrained media men from coverage or interacting with the CM Punjab. Journalists protested against the unprecedented move of police and the district government. According to sources, a patient Tehmina Saleem died of dengue fever in ICU of Holy Family Hospital. The lady was brought to the HFH from Commercial Market three days ago with symptoms of dengue fever.

Similarly, another man died of the mosquito-borne decease in a private hospital at Golra Morr. The deceased was identified as Sohaib Munir, a resident of Eid Gah Mohala. Sources said that another man also died of dengue fever in the city, whose identity could not be ascertained.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar presided over an emergency meeting in the Commissioner Office to review anti-dengue measures being made by the district government and health department.

He ordered recruiting 2,000 doctors and nurses through walk-in interviews on emergency basis to overwhelm the outbreak of dengue. He asked the Secretary Primary and Secondary Health Punjab to stay in Rawalpindi to monitor activities of the authorities concerned. He expressed his strong concern over increasing number of dengue patients and issued instructions for boosting up anti-dengue drive. He ordered for activating anti-dengue teams, saying that their vehicles should remain available on roads and spray should be conducted in areas where it is needed. “We have to fight dengue instead of scaring off the mosquitoes,” he said, adding that he was here to monitor the anti-dengue activities. He said that he removed deputy commissioners of Rawalpindi and Lahore for not taking timely anti-dengue measures. “I will not tolerate negligence in this regard anymore and will monitor the steps against dengue in the field,” he said.

He said that the menace of dengue could be tacked through hectic and joint efforts, saying that elected representatives could play a vital role in overwhelming the fatal disease. “The district government should organise seminars and walks to create awareness among the masses about the dengue,” the CM Punjab added. The doctors should provide adequate medical treatment to the dengue patients admitted in the allied hospitals. He said that special monitoring cells have been set up in the Chief Secretary and the CM Offices to monitor activities of the district governments and the officers to eradicate dengue from province.

“We should concentrate on clinical management system to cure the dengue patients,” he said. He said that special allowances would be given to nurses treating the dengue patients.

Secretary Primary and Secondary Health, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Capt (R) Saqib Zafar, DC Sardar Dogar, City Police Officer Faisal Rana, ADC HQ Saima Younis, assistant commissioners Zahid Khan, Ramesha Javed, Nahim Afzal, senior and junior officers of district government and health department.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Capt (R) Saqib Zafar briefed the CM that 6 more filter clinics had been established in the city to diagnose dengue patients. He said that 3 mobile health units had also reached the city to cure the dengue patients.

Before visiting Commissioner Office, the CM went to Basic Health Unit Kotha Kallan and areas of Attock Oil Refinery Morgah where he witnessed the measures being made by the government to tackle menace of dengue. According to locals, the security forces had surrounded the BHU and did not allow the people and media to enter inside. They said that more than 100 dengue positive cases have emerged in these areas. MNA Amjad and others expressed their deep concerns over surge in dengue cases in Morgah.

Later, the CM visited Benazir Bhutto and Holy Family hospitals where he enquired about the health of the dengue patients. Upon his arrival, Rawalpindi Medical University Vice Chancellor Dr Umar, Medical Superintendents Dr Rafique, Dr Nasir and others welcomed the CM.

The CM expressed his satisfaction over measures and health facilities available in the hospitals.

Punjab govt to set up dedicated

facility for dengue patients

Secretary Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department Punjab constituted a 4-member committee to immediately visit the city to identify a private teaching institution comprising 500 beds to establish a dedicated 100-bed or more dengue management facility, sources revealed on Tuesday.

The committee members included University of Health Sciences Lahore Vice Chancellor Dr Javaid Akram (Convener), CEO or representative of Punjab Healthcare Commission, Lahore (member), Chairperson Dengue Expert Advisory Control, Director General Health Services, Punjab (member) and Communicable Disease Control, Director General Health Services, Punjab (member), they said.

The sources said that the committee will determine the requirement for human resources, equipment and medicines to functionalise the facility at the earliest. They said that the committee will also make arrangements for provision of human resource, equipment and medicines in coordination with Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department, Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department and VC, Rawalpindi Medical University for appropriate functioning of the said facility.

Sources said that VC UHS Dr Javaid Akram along with his team, following orders of Secretary Health, also visited a private health facility attached with Watim Medical and Dental College as hospital in Rawat and identified the same for establishing dengue ward and HDU.

Talking to The Nation, VC UHS said that Watin Hospital with 350 beds was available for management of dengue patients. He said that the HDU facility was also available with ventilator support. “Provincial DEAG will provide reporting forms, monitoring charts and treatment algorithms to be used for clinical management of these patients,” he said.

Human resource in the form of 20 doctors for running this health care facility has already been arranged by DEAG and nominations sent to health department for issuing orders of posting, the VC said.

He added that request for provision of nursing staff had also been conveyed to health department to be posted to Rawalpindi.

“Once the doctors and nurses join, a training session will be convened by Provincial DEAG for managing dengue patients,” he said.

He said that availability of medicines and diagnostic kits for investigations would be ensured by Director CDC which has already been conveyed to the office of DGHS.

He said that PITB would be taken on board for creation of login and entry of dengue patient on dashboard in this newly established health care facility

The VC UHS Dr Javaid Akram also imparted training to doctors and paramedics in Watin Hospital to cure dengue patients.