Share:

GILGIT - The Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Election Commissioner Raja Shehbaz on Thursday announced the scheduled for the general elections in the GB region. According to the schedule announced, public notices will be issued by the Returning Officers on 24th September (today). The candidates have been asked to submit their candidature credentials with the ROs latest by 25th of September. The credentials will be accepted for five days. The publication of name of nominated candidates will be on first of October. The nomination paper will be scrutinized on 7th of October. The candidates will be able to file their appeals against the decisions by the 11th of October. The appeals will be decided by Appellate Tribunals by the 17th of October. Candidates will be able to withdraw their nomination latest by the 19th of October. A revised list of the candidates will be published on the same day. And allotment of election symbols will be allotted on 20th of October.