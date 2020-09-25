Share:

LAHORE - Chairman CPEC Authority Lt Gen (retired) Asim Saleem Bajwa called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office the other day and discussed progress made on CPEC projects in the province.

Both also agreed to expedite work on CPEC projects and decided to give a priority focus to agriculture research with a view to introducing new seeds for improving the crops productivity.

Asim Bajwa said that the Punjab province had a lot of potential in the agriculture sector. On this occasion, the chief minister expressed his satisfaction that CPEC projects in Punjab were being executed transparently with great speed. The completion of CPEC projects will help improve the economy, he maintained.

Chairman CPEC Authority stated the CPEC projects were being completed speedily as CPEC was vital for the country. The situation of CPEC projects is satisfactory in Punjab, he said.

They also discussed issues relating to the Orange Line Train. Usman Buzdar told Asim Saleem that the test-run of the Orange Line Metro Train had been completed and it had been planned to operationalise it by the end of the next month. The Punjab Mass Transit Authority has been issued instructions and tree plantation and beautification of the route is being done as well, he said.