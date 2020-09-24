Share:

“That is part of the beauty of all literature. You discover that your longings are universal longings, that you’re not lonely and isolated from anyone. You belong.”

–F. Scott Fitzgerald.

American novelist F. Scott Fitzgerald was born on this day, i.e., September 24, 1896, in St. Paul, Minnesota, U.S. Fitzgerald is best known for his most celebrated novel The Great Gatsby. This literary work of his is perhaps the best depiction of the Jazz Age (the 1920s). No other literary work has been able to surpass it so far.

Initially, he thought of himself in the mirror image of his father who was an unsuccessful, aristocrat. At Princeton University, things changed for good. He became a prominent figure in the literary life of the university. Nevertheless, the author could not maintain his achievements. Fitzgerald then went on to join the army in 1917. Forced by the urge to achieve success, he started rewriting a novel he had begun at Princeton. The novel, This Side of Paradise was well received in the literary circles and made the author famous.

And then came the Great Gatsby in 1925. The novel is a tragic story of Jay Gatsby who is a self-made millionaire. The millionaire in the novel tries to win Daisy Buchannan whom he loved in his youth. Like many great books, it was not a successful novel upon its publication. But it stood the test of time. Today, many consider the novel the Great American Novel. He died at the age of 44 due to a heart attack. However, his novels are keeping him alive. Many budding writers get inspiration from his works.