LAHORE - Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani Thursday called on President Pakistan Muslim League and former Prime Minister Ch Shujaat Hussain at his residence. They exchanged views on a host of national issues including the current political situation in the country.

Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Parvez Elahi and MNA Moonis Elahi, Provincial Minister Mohammad Rizwan, Shafay Hussain, Senator Mirza Mohammad Khan Afridi and Abdul Qadir were also present.

Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani appreciated the role played by Ch Shujaat Hussain and Ch Parvez Elahi as allies of the PTI-led government in the centre and Punjab.

While talking about performance of the Punjab Assembly, Chairman Senate congratulated Ch Parvez Elahi on the record legislation done in the last two years. Thanking Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani, Ch Parvez Elahi commended him for leading a smooth process of legislation in the upper house by taking along all the political parties. This is spirit of democracy, he observed.