Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has asked TikTok platform to immediately block vulgar, indecent, immoral, nude content for viewership in Pakistan. PTA has done so keeping in view the negative effects of indecent, immoral, or nude content available on the platform, said a news release issued on Thursday. The authority had approached TikTok to immediately ensure blocking of objectionable content and to prevent the usage of its platform for disseminating illegal content. In addition, the platform has been directed to put in place an effective content monitoring and moderation mechanism to proactively remove indecent and immoral content failing which necessary action will be taken under the law.