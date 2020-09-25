Share:

ISLAMABAD - The total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan on Wednesday were recorded 7,388 as 799 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours. According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), five more patients died in hospitals on Wednesday. No COVID affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Balochistan, while 103 ventilators elsewhere in Pakistan, out of 1,912 allocated for COVID-19 patients, were occupied. Record 42,299 tests were conducted across the country on Wednesday, including 18,360 in Sindh, 11,053 in Punjab, 4,627 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 6,149 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 1,333 in Balochistan, 216 in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), and 561 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK). Around 294,392 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients. Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 308,217 cases were detected so far, including AJK 2,591, Balochistan 14,765, GB 3,572, ICT 16,288, KP 37,470, Punjab 98,686 and Sindh 134,845.