TARBELA GHAZI - Three persons including two brothers were shot dead in Haripur on old enmity as they were on their way home after attending a marriage ceremony in Rawalpindi. Muhammad Fayaz, son of Muhammad Akram, resident of Sairi Karhaki told police that his son Adil along with his two cousins Sardar Javaid and Sardar Khalid, sons of Sardar Sultan, were on their way back from Rawalpindi when they came under armed attack near Sara-e-Saleh, Haripur.