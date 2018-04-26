Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar has established two branches of Human Rights Cells in the first phase at Branch Registries of this Court in Karachi and Lahore.

He has also established a Minority Wing at Human Rights Directorate in Islamabad.

According to a press statement, the purpose of establishing Human Rights Cells is to ensure better access to justice for deprived, destitute and vulnerable segments of society as enshrined in the Constitution especially under article 184(3).

The statement further stated that establishment of Minority Wing aimed to ensure that the rights of minorities are properly safeguarded and ultimately to promote and protect such rights as required by the Constitution and International instruments,

Further, due to actions taken by the chief justice, the envisioned proactive role for Human Rights Cell and to deal all times high and Human Rights applications addressed to Supreme Court, reflecting increased public confidence in the apex court, Chief Justice of Pakistan has upgraded the HR cell of the Court as Directorate of Human Rights.

The same will help in better handling of the applications on Human Rights issues, which in last few months, have increased five times. The same is expected to enhance the capacity in handling public interest litigations.