SHIKARPUR - The Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Secretary removed CNG cylinders from public vehicles and imposed Rs18,000 fine on violators for keeping illegal CNG cylinders on Jail Chowrangi on Wednesday.

RTA Secretary Wasim said that following the SHC directives and Shikarpur Deputy Commissioner, he removed the cylinders.

He said the CNG cylinders accustomed to keeping under the seats of passengers which was sheer violation of law and such act could be dangerous for passengers as well.