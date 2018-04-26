Share:

Lahore-Former prime minister and Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) president Mir Zafarullah Khan Jamali Wednesday rapped the government over its inaction for helping out ailing former hockey Olympian goalkeeper Mansoor Ahmad.

He urged Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz to take personal interest for providing treatment facilities to Mansoor abroad saying Shehbaz always took sports and sportsmen welfare seriously. “I appeal to him to play his role for the treatment of 1994 Hockey World Cup hero Mansoor Ahmad. The matter of life and death isn’t in anyone’s hand but we should try our best to help the former Olympian.

He said that it was lamentable that if a player, who had won laurels for the country at international level, has been neglected by the rulers in difficult times. He said that he really feels for Mansoor as it was he (Jamali), who had selected the 1994 World Champion hockey team. “They are heroes of the national game and they should get preferable treatment to meet their needs. The silence of government over Mansoor is very lamentable and the government should take immediate steps for the treatment of Mansoor.”

He wondered though Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has no supporting past yet as Prime Minister, how he could remain indifferent from the misery of a hockey hero?

He said that the former Olympian’s appeal to India was against the national integrity and also a proof of inconsiderate attitude of rulers. “Mansoor had displayed exceptional game in many matches against India, so why India would want to five any favour to our player. It is only and only our responsibility. I am not a part of the governed so I can only appeal to the rulers on behalf of the hockey players. IPC Minister Riaz Hussain Pirzada should also come forward to help out Mansoor.”

Jamali said why all the influential people are neglecting Mansoor as sports ministry very well knows that the former Olympian is critically ill and needs help. He also criticised incumbent hockey federation and prayed for the health and long-life of Mansoor.