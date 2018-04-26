Share:

ISLAMABAD-Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) will conduct first ever Volleyball Super League, Asian Central Zone Men’s Volleyball Championship 2018, involving 14 countries, in Islamabad in November this year.

Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) chairman Chaudhry M Yaqoob, along with International Volleyball Federation (IVF) Director Luis Alexandar, announced this during a press conference held here at Pakistan Sports Complex, Media Centre on Wednesday.

He said that Pakistan youth team will take part in the Volleyball Championship in Iran in July, Pakistan U-20 team will participate in Bahrain Championship in July, will involve in a practice match in Turkey from May 7 to 14. “Pakistan team will take part in the FIVB Challenge Cup World Qualification Tournament from May 16 to 21 in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Asian Men’s Club Volleyball Championship in Myanmar in July 30 to August 6, take part in the 18th Asian Games from August 18 to September 2 in Jakarta, Indonesia. Besides, the PVF will hold a number of training camps for juniors, youth, seniors and females in different parts of the country,” the PVF chairman added.

He said the federation has enough funds and they have requested the IVF to allocate a coach to Pakistan. “We are already paying an international coach Iranian Hamid and in such limited resources, we can’t afford to hire another coach.”

He said in the past three years due to dirty politics, volleyball was suffering, but now they have started taking Pakistan volleyball to new levels. “Our team has started producing results as they finished fourth in the recently-concluded Beach U-19 Championship held in Bangkok. Everybody is surprised, but we were expecting such results. I want to see Pakistan team finish on podium in Asia in two-year time while in next 5 to 10 years, hopefully national team will be in top 3 at world level and in Olympics.”

Yaqoob said that due to shortage of funds, Pakistan volleyball has suffered a lot but now situation is much improved. “We are not only focusing on youth, junior, senior, beach volleyball, but also giving importance to female volleyball. We have set annual budget in three portions, 60 percent for male, 20 percent for females and 20 percent for conducting events. The PSB annually gave us only Rs 3.5 million grant, while government also allocated special grant for international tours, but that amount is not enough for running the federation.”

When asked the federation is only making tall claims and nothing is in reality and when Pakistan team will start winning medals, he replied: “It is very easy to blame others, but one must understand that how much others have been spending on their national volleyball teams. Only Iran is spending Rs 1 billion annually, while Pakistan government is not ready to extend helping hand to other sports and the sponsors are only available to cricket. Other sports have been struggling to find even small sponsors, so in such highly unfavourable circumstances, we are generating funds from different quarters to help Pakistan volleyball teams get best coaching and get exposure at international level.”

When this scribe asked whether PVF has abolished president slot in the constitution as only chairman is visible everywhere, while nobody knows about the president, Yaqoob said: “No, that is not the case, as PSB has set an obligation of tenure restriction. We have president Iftikhar Ahmed, who is sitting in Lahore.” But Yaqoob failed to justify as what is the legal status of the chairman and why president is not invited for national championships.

The PVF chairman also announced that the Iranian coach’s contract has been extended for one year and he will continue to perform his duties because the federation is satisfied with his work and wants him to transform juniors, youth and females into champions. “We have great potential and hopefully, these teams will live up to the expectations and produce best results at higher level,” Yaqoob concluded.

Sharing his views, Luis Alexandar said he is highly satisfied with his visit and already looking forward to visit Pakistan again. He also assured his all-out support to Pakistan Volleyball Federation. “I will file my report with the International Volleyball Federation president and will see how we can help Pakistan. “When we will receive request from Pakistan to conduct international event, then we will consider it, but Pakistan has to first send request, as far as my personal views are concerned, I feel it is completely safe and there is nothing to worry about security.”