LAHORE - Taxpayers must avail online collection for taxes and duties that will provide relief and convenience to the business community. “Newly launched system of online tax payment will enable the taxpayers to pay Income Tax, Sales Tax, Customs Duties and Federal Excise Duties etc without any hassle of going to banks or certain offices. Concerned departments and private sector should join hands to make this system successful.” This was upshot of the speeches delivered at a seminar on “Online collection of government taxes and duties” organised by the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry and State Bank of Pakistan. LCCI president Malik Tahir Javaid, vice president Zeshan Khalil, additional chief manager, State Bank of Pakistan Ansar Iftikhar Butt, additional collector Customs Rashid Munir were present on the occasion. The experts said that business community should take full advantage of the system and pay their taxes and duties by using online facility that would save their precious time. They said that success of online system would establish friendly relations between the taxpayers and tax collectors besides improving Pakistan’s international ranking in the ease of doing business index. He said that system of online tax payment will certainly prove to be a positive step.