LAYYAH-Six persons including three brothers died in collision between a passenger bus and tractor-trolley here on Wednesday. The Rescue 1122 and police confirmed the accident occurred at Fatehpur Town.

The rescuers informed that a passenger bus of a private company collided with a tractor-trolley due to speeding at Fatahpur Town. As result, six labourers on the way to workplace on the tractor-trolley including three brothers died on the spot while another sustained critical injuries. On information Rescue 1122 and police rushed to the spot and carried out rescue operation. The rescuers shifted the injured person and dead bodies to DHQ hospital. All the deceased persons, residents of Fatehpur, were identified as three brothers - Nasir, Mosa Khan and Muhammad Yasin sons of Ameer Shah; Ghafoor Khan, son of Aslam Khan; Muhammad Ramzan, son of Ghulam Haider.

A large number of people gathered at accident site after the accident and demanded that the traffic police should take necessary measures against over-speeding by heavy buses to avert fatal accidents.

In Hafizabad, four persons including two women died and 20 others including eight women got critical injuries in an accident here on motorway near Thuda Bhattian village Wednesday afternoon.

According to police source, a bus (LES-4287), on way to Abbottabad, rammed into road divider near Thuda Bhattian due to speeding and overturned. As a result four passengers including Tazeem Bibi, wife of Zulfiqar, resident of Mansehra; Fehmida Begum, wife of Ch Muhammad Akram and bus driver and conductor died on the spot while 20 others passengers including Shahroz, Mehmaan Ali, Fiaz, Iqra, Dr Faiza, Muhammad Younas, Mukhtar Bibi, Ayesha Bibi, Ehtisham, Muhammad Farooq, Shazia, Abdullah, Samreen, Muhammad Anwar and others sustained injuries. Condition of five of the injured persons is stated to be critical.

The dead bodies and the injured were shifted by Rescue-1122 to the THQ Hospital Pindi Bhattian.

Transgender person shot by brother



MUZAFFARGARH-A transgender person was shot at and injured by her brother in Tehsil Kotaddu, Muzaffargarh when the former refused to give him money, according to the police.

Nirma told the police that her brother would often ask for money and beat her up if she refused to do so. She said when she refused on the day of firing incident, her brother along with his friends shot at her. She was shifted to Nishtar Hospital Multan following the incident.

A case was filed against her brother and four others in Kot Addu police station. She is around 30 years of age and lives in a separate rented house. DPO Awais Ahmed Malik constituted three teams under the supervision of DSP Kot Addu to arrest the accused.