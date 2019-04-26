Share:

SHIKARPUR - The house of senior journalist Waheed Phulpoto was attacked by armed assailants belonging to Brohi tribe in the limits of Lakhi Gate police station here on Thursday.

According to police, the accused were identified as Asif Brohi and his accomplices, inhabitants of Ghari Yasin tehsil of Shikarpur. They ran away after harassing the family members of senior journalist.

Rahim Bux Jamali, president Shikarpur Press Club, Abdus Salam Unar, Zahid Noon, Farhan Murtaza, Agha Israr, Sarang Bapar, Waheed Brohi, Ashiq Dayo, Abdul Manan Hanfi, and others expressed concerns over attack on senior journalist’s house. They said how a few armed assailants attacked on the house of journalist in broad daylight without any fear.

Waheed Phulpoto, in his statement, claimed that Asif Brohi had been demanding extortion from him for two months but he refused. “Therefore, he attacked my house and threatened me with dire consequences,” he maintained.

He said that he had informed SSP Shikarpur Sajjad Ameer Sadozi, ASP Shikarpur Farooque Amjad, and the SHO concerned about attack on his house.

Din Muhammad Sheikh, president QAT, Zaid Bhanbhro, Agha Munir Pathan, Fazaullah Noorani, and representatives of political, religious and civil society strongly condemned the attack on journalist’s house. They demanded that DIG Police Larkana take notice of the incident; otherwise, they would be resorted to protest.