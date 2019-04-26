Share:

KARACHI (PR) The Board of Directors of Bank AL Habib Limited has announced the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2019. As per the results, the Bank declared the profit before tax of Rs 4.44 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 as compared to Rs 3.41 billion for the corresponding period, showing a substantial growth of 30.51%. Well utilized and efficient deployment of funds by the Bank lead to remarkable growth in operating profits. Profit before provisions of the Bank grew by 66.15%. The bank improved 40.13% in its net interest margins as compared to corresponding period last year. Bank’s non-markup income grew by 26.97% during March 2019 quarter as against March 2018 quarter.