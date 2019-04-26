Share:

RAWALPINDI - Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday visited Azad Kashmir Regimental Centre.According to a statement issued by the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the COAS installed Lieutenant General Sher Afgun as Colonel Commandant of AK Regiment. Outgoing Colonel of AK Regiment Lieutenant General Hidayatur Rehman, Retd, Commander Rawalpindi Corps Lieutenant General Bilal Akbar, large number of serving and retired officers and soldiers attended the ceremony. Upon arrival, the COAS laid floral wreath at martyrs monument. The Army Chief appreciated the contributions and sacrifices of AK Regiment for the defence of the motherland during conventional as well as in war against terrorism