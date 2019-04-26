BEIJING, China (PR) Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi visited Huawei’s Beijing Research Centre and met with Huawei Pakistan CEO Saif Chi.
They discussed how to leverage ICT to better facilitate Pakistan’s economic development and serve local communities. During the visit, the foreign minister was briefed on Huawei’s latest business developments. In addition, Huawei’s technical experts explained the latest developments of Huawei’s 5G, Artificial Intelligence, E-Class room, E-health and mobile phone technologies to the foreign minister.
Using Huawei’s telepresence system, the foreign minister also spoke with Huawei Pakistani staff, who were about 3,900 kilometers away in Huawei’s Islamabad Office.
The Huawei Pakistan CEO said, “Huawei will continue to contribute in Pakistan by creating more jobs and bringing latest ICT technologies to Pakistan.” He also briefed the foreign minister that Huawei has established a Technical Support Centre in Islamabad which has created 600 jobs.
The foreign minister appreciated the job Huawei has done in Pakistan and hoped that Huawei could bring more investment and advanced technology to Pakistan, create more jobs for the local people.
Huawei Beijing R&D centre is one of its biggest R&D which occupies 73,934.7 square meters with more than 10,000 R&D experts. A lot of foreign delegations visited the centre during the “2nd Belt & Road forum”.