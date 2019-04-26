Share:

BEIJING, China (PR) Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi visited Hua­wei’s Beijing Research Centre and met with Huawei Pakistan CEO Saif Chi.

They discussed how to leverage ICT to better facilitate Pakistan’s economic de­velopment and serve local communities. During the visit, the foreign minister was briefed on Huawei’s latest business devel­opments. In addition, Huawei’s technical experts explained the latest developments of Huawei’s 5G, Artificial Intelligence, E-Class room, E-health and mobile phone technologies to the foreign minister.

Using Huawei’s telepresence system, the foreign minister also spoke with Huawei Pakistani staff, who were about 3,900 kilometers away in Huawei’s Is­lamabad Office.

The Huawei Pakistan CEO said, “Hua­wei will continue to contribute in Paki­stan by creating more jobs and bringing latest ICT technologies to Pakistan.” He also briefed the foreign minister that Huawei has established a Technical Sup­port Centre in Islamabad which has cre­ated 600 jobs.

The foreign minister appreciated the job Huawei has done in Pakistan and hoped that Huawei could bring more investment and advanced technology to Pakistan, cre­ate more jobs for the local people.

Huawei Beijing R&D centre is one of its biggest R&D which occupies 73,934.7 square meters with more than 10,000 R&D experts. A lot of foreign delegations visited the centre during the “2nd Belt & Road forum”.