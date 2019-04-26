Share:

ISLAMABAD - Ministry of Law and Justice yesterday announced appointment of Hussain Asghar as deputy chairman of National Accountability Bureau (NAB). In a notification issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice, the appointment of Asghar was formally announced for a period of three years. The appointment has been made under Section 7 of the National Accountability Ordinance 1999.

The notification said President Arif Alvi gave a green signal to the appointment following consultations with NAB Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal. Earlier on April 20, NAB Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal had sent a summary to the president for the appointment of Hussain Asghar as deputy chairman of the anti-graft watchdog.

Hussain Asghar of PSP Grade-22 has previously headed the anti-corruption department in Punjab from September 2018 to February 2019 and has a positive image. His name was recommended because of his good repute.