New Delhi - Even as tension continues to simmer between India and Pakistan, yesteryear Indian actress and Trinamool Congress candidate Moon Moon Sen has said she would again speak to her old “friend” Imran Khan , the Pakistan Prime Minister, if the need arises.

“Imran is a friend of mine. We are not involved in any way. But the kind of divisive politics that is going on (over nationalism with reference to Pakistan) is very dangerous,” Sen was quoted as saying by PTI. When asked if she will talk to him if needed given the tensions between the two nations, she said, “Why not? After all, he is a friend.”

On whether she would act as an emissary if the government asks her to be, the daughter of legendary Bengali film actress Suchitra Sen said she would never be entrusted with such a responsibility. “No, I would never go on my own to talk to him and I am sure I would never be asked to do so. There are several astute politicians. Mamata Banerjee is a very astute politician and she would never exploit my friendship with Imran. He has a lot of friends in Kolkata, my husband is also his friend, I am not the only person,” Sen said.