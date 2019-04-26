Share:

LAHORE - Punjab JKA Karate Association and Crescent Model School will organise Inter School JKA Karate Championship for boys and girls on April 26 and 27 at the Crescent School in Shadman. Honorary Consul General of Japan Syed Nadeem Shah will be Chief Guest of opening ceremony and Guest of Honour Main Iltaf Saleem Honorary Secretary Crescent Trust and Principal Madam Sobaia Lodhi and other honourable guests will also present at the occasion. The opening ceremony will be held at 10:00AM. According to organising Secretary Mehar Fayyaz Feroze the preparations are complete for organis

ing a successful Championship. The prominent schools of Lahore will participate in the championship.