Cheating in intermediate exams continues as papers were leaked in Karachi and Sukkur on Friday.

According to details, the intermediate question paper of Pakistan Studies was leaked before the exam time and solved copies were shared on social media.

Likewise, second year’s Urdu paper was leaked in Sukkur as administration failed to curb the unlawful activity.

On the other hand, parents have demanded Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah to take action against the responsible persons.