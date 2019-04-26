Share:

SIALKOT - Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Sardar Shamim Ahmed Khan has laid stress on the judiciary and lawyers to use their energies for dispensation of early justice to needy people.

He stated this while addressing the participants in an oath-taking ceremony at the Sialkot District Bar Association (DBA) after administrating oath to newly-elected office bearers of the Sialkot DBA here on Thursday afternoon.

Justice Aatir Mehmood, Sialkot District and Session Judge Ch Tariq Javaid, President of the Sialkot District Bar Association Muhammad Raza Toor, ADSJs, civil judges and members of the Punjab Bar Council and Pakistan Bar Council were also present on this occasion.

The chief justice said that smooth and good working relationship and cooperation between the Bar and the Bench could help in early disposal of cases and dispensation of justice to needy people.

Chief Justice Sardar Shamim Ahmed Khan urged the judiciary to give verdicts in all cases on merit.

He said the Bar and the Bench were two wheels of a vehicle and both of them should play their role in dispensation of justice. “They should leave no stone unturned to dispense justice to people,” he said. He asked young lawyers to learn from their seniors. He said that young lawyers were precious asset of the country and they must respect their seniors to be good lawyers and even good judges in future.

He said that verdicts in all cases should be given on merit and both lawyers and judges must play their role in this noble cause. He said that justice was the basic right of everyone and lawyers and judges should use all their energies to dispense justice to people.

The chief justice said that it should be mentioned in the oath of lawyers that they would fight and defend the cases of litigants with honesty and on merit. He said that all problems of lawyers were being solved on a priority basis. He promised his full cooperation for early establishment of independent FIA, banking and anti-terrorism courts in Sialkot. He also assured lawyers of his full cooperation for establishment of new chambers at the Sialkot courts.

Earlier, the chief justice administrated oath to the newly-elected office bearers of the Sialkot District Bar Association.

At the Sialkot Judicial Complex, the chief justice visited the monument of the judges who were killed in the Sialkot jail incident on July 25, 2003. He laid wreaths there and offered Fateha for the departed souls.