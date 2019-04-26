Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information Shaukat Yousafzai on Thursday hinted at reshuffling in the provincial cabinet within eight to 10 days, saying “whoever is not performing will be changed.”

There is a very simple formula. Those provincial ministers who performed well would stay in the cabinet while those with unsatisfactory performance would be changed. He said this while reacting over news reports regarding rifts within the provincial government.

However, rebuffing such reports, Yousafzai said that there was no difference and Mahmood Khan is a powerful CM, who takes all decisions freely. Moreover, Prime Minister Imran Khan has full trust in Mahmood Khan whose performance is far better than the chief ministers of the other three provinces.

He maintained that there is no any difference within government. The chief minister is focusing on all provinces and no one can raise finger at him.

Mahmood Khan had played an important role in mainstreaming of the tribal districts with political wisdom, saying the KP CM is an honest person and he is keeping an eye on the performance of all the ministers in the cabinet.

The KP government under the leadership Mahmood Khan was successfully pursuing policies to achieve socio-economic development of the province. He said Mahmood Khan had great political vision and was successfully tackling the government affairs despite economic challenges.

He was the very first chief executive of the province who was constantly visiting various districts of the province, Shaukat concluded.