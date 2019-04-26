Share:

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says the One Belt and One Road Initiative will eventually become a sign of Pakistan-China friendship.

In a tweet, he said it will be an icon for bilateral friendship since both countries are charting new frontiers.

The Foreign Minister said the Great Wall of China is a symbol of China’s triumphs and it has stood the test of time like the friendship between Pakistan and China.

He shared a picture of his autograph that says, “long live Pakistan-China friendship, the only iron brothers in the world.”