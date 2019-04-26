Share:

LOS ANGELES : Perrie Edwards is the new face of Italian footwear brand Superga SS19 and has created her own edit which will be released at different stages throughout the year.

The 25-year-old singer has teamed up with the label, which became famous for making tennis shoes, to front their new Spring/Summer 2019 campaign and unveil a curated edit of handpicked styles.

And the ‘Touch’ hitmaker has admitted that the collaboration was obvious for her because she has ‘’loved’’ the brand for so long and worn their different styles.

In a statement, Perrie said: ‘’I’m really excited to be working with Superga on their new product range. It’s a brand I’ve loved and worn for a while now, as I love the style and fit of their shoes. They’re really cute and so versatile, I love them!’’

The ‘Woman Like Me’ hitmaker has carefully picked her own styles, which focuses on new shapes, textures and colours, which are designed to reflect her own personal style and fun attitude.