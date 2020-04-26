Share:

SARGODHA - Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh has said that at present there are 200 positive patients infected with coronavirus in the district including 118 Tablighis, 43 pilgrims, seven foreigners and 19 Pakistanis from abroad. There are 1,082 suspected patients in the district out of which 458 have been placed in quarantine centres and 159 in isolation centres, adding that six patients have recovered and gone home, 255 samples have been sent for report while 106 people are quarantined at home. He said a 140-bed isolation centre has been set up at Government TB Hospital and Cardiology Ward DHQ. A 38-room quarantine centre has been set up in three hostels of the Agricultural College, while quarantine centres of three private hospitals, 145 beds in Rai Medical College, 80 beds in Niazi Medical College and 80 beds in Sargodha Medical College can be used as and when required. He expressed these views while chairing a meeting in the conference hall of his office. The meeting was attended by Brigadier Zafar and Brigadier Nazir of Pakistan Army besides ADCR Meesam Abbas, ADCG Bilal Feroz Joya and CO Health Authority Rai Samiullah. DC said around one lakh surgical masks, 25,000 soaps and sanitizers have been distributed across the district along with other traders and philanthropists including the Chamber of Commerce.

All the rules and regulations laid down by the government to protect the people from corona are being strictly enforced. He said 24 FIRs have been registered so far for violating the Corona Ordinance.