SUKKUR - Chairman, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari met here on Saturday with Sindh Transport Minister Syed Awais Qadir Shah and discussed the rejection of the PPP leader’s Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah bail by the SHC bench. The PPP chairman also asked the PPP minister about the sudden surge in the number of Covid-19 cases in Sukkur and advised him to ensure enforcement of lockdown during prayers and Taraveeh to avoid coronavirus. He said he was in touch with the CM Murad Ali Shah over Covid-19.