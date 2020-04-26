Share:

LAHORE - Punjab government has decided to replace bureaucrats, who remain appointed in the province for the last 10 years. The move came after the appointment of Jawad Rafique Malik as Chief Secretary Punjab, who replaced Major (retired) Azam Suleman. According to details, the services of the top government officials appointed in the province for 10 years will be handed over to the federal government. The bureaucrats in the list included provincial secretaries Nabeel Awan, Sara Aslam, Masood Mukhtar, Ali Murtaza, Ameer Jan, Additional Chief Secretary Services and General Administration department Shaukat and Additional Chief Secretary Momin Agha. According to the sources, the officers were to be transferred from the Punjab province in 2018, however, it could not happen due to the pressure put up by them.