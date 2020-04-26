Share:

peshawar - Following the directives of the government for businesses to be operational between 7am till 4pm, the police on Saturday closed all markets and shops in the provincial capital at 4pm.

As per a notification of the provincial government on Friday, businesses, including those exempted previously, would have to close by 4pm. Only pharmacies would be allowed to remain open after 4pm. Also, the notification asks all people to wear facemasks before coming out of their homes.

Capital City Police Officer Muhammad Ali Gandapur told The Nation that 1556 cases have been registered and around 3855 people arrested in Peshawar so far over violation of the lockdown.

Police have also set up a special control room to monitor the sealed areas and if people are violating the lockdown.

In Peshawar, 511 confirmed corona cases have been reported, while the number of deaths so far is 44.