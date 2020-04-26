Share:

PESHAWAR/ISLAMABAD - A senior doctor, Professor Dr Muhammad Javed, on Saturday was pronounced dead at Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC), Peshawar, after being infected with the coronavirus a week ago.

This is the first death of a doctor from the virus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

According to the Hayatabad Medical Complex in-charge Dr Shahzad Faisal, the Dr Javed got infected with the deadly virus a week ago, while treating coronavirus patients at the complex.

He was under treatment and was put on ventilator due to critical condition, but he succumbed to the COVID-19.

KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, while expressing grief over the passing of the senior doctor, offered condolences to the bereaved family. “Dr Javed is our real hero,” he said, adding that the services rendered by the deceased doctor will always be remembered.

Last week, a 72-year-old doctor had succumbed to the coronavirus in Islamabad, according to the Islamabad deputy commissioner.

Hamza Shafaat, in a Twitter statement, had said this was the second death from the contagion in the capital.

Offering “heartfelt condolences” to the bereaved family, he said his administration was making arrangements for the last rites as per notified standard operating procedures (SOPs).

With the 785 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the total number of confirmed cases in the country has reached 11,940.

These include Punjab 5046, Sindh, 3945, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 1708, Balochistan 656, Islamabad Capital Territory 223, Gilgit-Baltistan 307, and Azad Kashmir 55 cases.

According to National Command and Operation Center, so far 2,755 patients of coronavirus have recovered, while 253 have lost their lives as 16 patients passed away in the last 24 hours and 127 others are in still in critical condition.

Bilawal condoles death of Dr Javed

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad death of Dr Mohammad Javed, who laid down his life fighting the coronavirus in Peshawar’s Hayatabad Medical Complex on Saturday morning.

While combating Covid-19, Dr Mohammad Javed himself got infected and was on ventilator for a week before his death.

Bilawal said that it was the duty of both the federal and provincial governments to provide protective gears to the frontline warriors against Covid-19 at hospitals so that the doctors and paramedics could serve the ailing people in a secure way.

PPP Chairman expressed solidarity with the family of the late Dr Mohammad Javed and condoled with them over the loss.

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister (CM) Mehmood Khan has nominated Dr Javed for a civil award.

Dr Javed had lost his life at the Hayatabad Medical Complex today (on Saturday) after being infected with the pandemic while treating the patients. CM Mehmood Khan during his visit to the medical complex offered his condolences with the hospital administration over demise of Dr Javed. He also announced special package for the heirs of the doctor.