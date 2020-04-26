Share:

Coronavirus is continuing its spread across the world, with about 2.9 million confirmed cases in 185 countries as of Sunday afternoon, according to a running tally by US-based Johns Hopkins University.

The university's data showed that the number of virus-linked deaths reached 203,332, while the number of people who recovered stands at 824,002.

A total of 2,900,422 cases are recorded worldwide, and the US is the hardest-hit with the highest number of infections and deaths -- more than 939,200 and nearly 54,000, respectively.

While Italy has the second-highest death toll with 26,384, Spain has the second-highest cases -- over 223,700.

The virus was first detected in Wuhan, China late last year.

Despite the rising number of cases, most who contract the virus suffer mild symptoms before making a recovery.