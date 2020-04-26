Share:

LAHORE - LHC on Saturday morning also dismissed a petition filed against the virus lockdown in the province. LHC CJ Khan also fined petitioner Naeem Mir a sum of Rs50,000 for wasting the time of the court with the petition.

According to a written order issued after the petition was dismissed, the court ruled that Mir, who is an office-bearer for a trade association, filed the petition to gain publicity in the media.

“It is up to the government to take decisions about imposing, or not imposing,a virus-related lockdown. The shops for essential goods are open with certain SOPs in place,” the order stated.