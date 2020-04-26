Share:

PESHAWAR - Senior leader of Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) Munir Khan Orakzai and Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mehmood Bangash have been tested positive for novel coronavirus on Saturday.

According to doctors, Member of National Assembly (MNA) Munir Khan Orakzai is receiving treatment in Hayatabad Medical Complex Peshawar, where his condition is said to be stable. He has been shifted to isolation ward from Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after his test for COVID-19 turned out to be positive.

Coronavirus cases are on rise in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa as earlier today PTI leader and Special Assistant CMKP Kamran Bangash was also tested positive for the virus.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government announced that its local government aide had been infected by novel coronavirus disease.

“Chief Minister’s Special Assistant for local government, Kamran Bangash has been tested positive,” the chief minister’s focal person Furqan Kakakhel said in a statement.

“Kamran Bangash after feeling unwell visited hospital yesterday. Doctors conducted his coronavirus test, which was found positive,” according to the CM’s focal person. His coronavirus test conducted at Khyber Medical University on yesterday morning, focal person Furqan Kakakhel said. “Kamran Bangash has been quarantined at his home, provincial spokesman said. “The samples of 11 members of his family have also been sent for test,” he added.