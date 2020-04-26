Share:

ISLAMABAD - Syed Faiz Naqshbandi, the Convener of AJK chapter of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq-led Hurriyat forum, has said that at a time when the world is facing coronavirus pandemic, Indian troops in occupied Kashmir are arresting the people ruthlessly on the charges of violating the lockdown and taking them to unknown places.

Syed Faiz Naqshbandi in a statement issued in Islamabad deplored that even whereabouts of the arrested persons were not being disclosed to their families.

He pointed out that then fake encounters were being staged in which the innocent people particularly youth were being killed. “This is beginning of genocide of Kashmiris in occupied Kashmir under the garb of coronavirus. This needs immediate attention of the United Nations and the international community,” he added.

Syed Faiz Naqshbandi said that journalism in the occupied territory had become a crime and expressed concern over filing of cases against the Kashmiri journalists for sharing their work and expressing their opinion on social media.

The harassment of Kashmiri journalists including Gowhar Geelani, Masarrat Zuhra and Peerzada Ashiq depicts the frustration of the Indian government, he maintained.

He also demanded immediate an end to the house arrest of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Syed Ali Gilani and release of all other illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists lodged in different jails of India and occupied Kashmir.

He said that the people of occupied Kashmir would continue their struggle till the implementation of the UN resolutions to settle the Kashmir dispute. NNI