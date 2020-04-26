Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Minister for Planning and Development, Asad Umar has said that the government has so far distributed 69 billion

rupees to fifty-seven hundred

thousand families across the country under Ehsaas Cash Emergency Programme.The Minister while briefing the media persons about decisions

taken by National Coordination

Committee, which met in Islamabad chaired by the Prime Minister Imran Khan. Asad Umar said the meeting decided that no load-shedding will be observed during Sehr and Iftar in holy month of Ramazan.He said the National Coordination

Committee on Coronavirus

also decided to extend prevailing partial lockdown in country till the 9th of next month.He said the government is working on increasing number of testing laboratories