ISLAMABAD - The Minister for Planning and Development, Asad Umar has said that the government has so far distributed 69 billion
rupees to fifty-seven hundred
thousand families across the country under Ehsaas Cash Emergency Programme.The Minister while briefing the media persons about decisions
taken by National Coordination
Committee, which met in Islamabad chaired by the Prime Minister Imran Khan. Asad Umar said the meeting decided that no load-shedding will be observed during Sehr and Iftar in holy month of Ramazan.He said the National Coordination
Committee on Coronavirus
also decided to extend prevailing partial lockdown in country till the 9th of next month.He said the government is working on increasing number of testing laboratories