LAHORE - Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed has claimed that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif is having differences with his niece.

“Maryam Nawaz wants Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to be named as the party president”, Sheikh Rasheed said during his media talk in Lahore Saturday. The minister said that the plans of the opposition leader in National Assembly had failed miserably and his issues with Maryam were not normal either.

He said that the case of Shehbaz Sharif was serious and he knew that he would not be able to get away easily, while Asif Zardari was a wise man and was staying safe at his ‘nest’ in present situation.

Replying to a query, Sheikh Rasheed said that the decision of the resumption of train services would be taken on May 10. “We can start the train operations within 24 hours after the approval.”

However, if the lockdown was lifted earlier, the trains would be started within twenty four hours, he remarked.

Railways Minister said fifteen trains had been reserved for booking fifty percent passengers.

The Minister said disinfection gates were being manufactured in railways workshop by railways engineers. He said 300-bed quarantine train hospital reached Chaman and thermal gates had been shipped there.

Commenting on the wheat, sugar and the IPPs reports, he said the reports were made public because Imran Khan was the prime minister of the country, otherwise these reports would have been put on the back-burner. He said those who looted national exchequer would not be spared.