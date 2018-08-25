Share:

This is an arising issue of drinking water which has been converted with muddy water including drainage water in city Shikarpur. The life of citizens are suffering deteriorate. Many applications has written to the concerned and higher authorities for resolving this major issue of water but still today, act has not been done by authorities.

I am appealing to the Chief Justice of Pakistan kindly take stern action against relevant authorities and resolve it as soon as possible.

ZAMIR AHMED MEMON,

Shikarpur, August 7.